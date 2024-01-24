BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Bought by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of BioLife Solutions worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.75. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 66.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $29,765.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $44,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,395 shares of company stock worth $913,578. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.