BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $494.97 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $39,856.25 or 1.00042668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $494.97 million and $548,227.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 39,711.95253776 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $544,084.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

