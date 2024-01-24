Bitcoin Cash (BCH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $214.30 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and $214.30 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $235.69 or 0.00588833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,026.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00178931 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00021571 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,622,794 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

