Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $70.83 or 0.00177794 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $81.69 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,839.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.71 or 0.00591651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00021665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,615,912 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

