Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Up 6.7%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.83. 267,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,923,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
