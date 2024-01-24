BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $199,601.06 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $199,601.06 and $178,305.62 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,055,799,251 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001101 USD and is down -12.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $173,945.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

