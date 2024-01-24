BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Down to $3.55

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.19. BlackBerry shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 6,049,406 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.46.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $28,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $28,856.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at $224,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,082. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.