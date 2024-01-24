BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.8 %

BlackRock stock traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $786.43. The company had a trading volume of 366,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,425. The business has a fifty day moving average of $773.56 and a 200 day moving average of $711.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

