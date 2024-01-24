BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %

BLK traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $792.18. 312,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,638. The stock has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $773.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $711.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

