BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund accounts for approximately 0.6% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 395,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 76,087 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 166,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 165,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,765. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

