BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Portfolio Manager Kyle Mcclements Buys 1,000 Shares

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Kyle Mcclements acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

BSTZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. 383,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4,205.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 706,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 690,261 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,537,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,027,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 81.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 275,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 256,716 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

