Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BX. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Blackstone Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.50. 2,341,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,824. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 25,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management grew its position in Blackstone by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 15,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

