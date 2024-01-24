BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Gap Down to $83.31

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.31, but opened at $77.86. BOK Financial shares last traded at $84.03, with a volume of 16,961 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.