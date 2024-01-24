Briaud Financial Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 322 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $425.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,217,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,960,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.73 and a 200 day moving average of $379.77. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $281.18 and a 1-year high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.