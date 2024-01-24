Briaud Financial Planning Inc Buys New Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NextDecade by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 525.1% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 290,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 243,899 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in NextDecade by 39.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. 593,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. NextDecade Co. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

NextDecade Profile

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.47). On average, analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.