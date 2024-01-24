Briaud Financial Planning Inc Buys New Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 138.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN stock remained flat at $228.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.77 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

