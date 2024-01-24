Briaud Financial Planning Inc Buys Shares of 125 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded up $11.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.18. 2,749,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,065. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $263.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.