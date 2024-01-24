Briaud Financial Planning Inc Invests $158,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,289,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,567,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 819,187 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

