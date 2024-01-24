Briaud Financial Planning Inc Invests $71,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,698,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,684,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

