Briaud Financial Planning Inc Makes New $33,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,009 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,099 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,198,000 after buying an additional 427,091 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,092. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.90.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
