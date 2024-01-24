Briaud Financial Planning Inc Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. 2,430,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $41.05.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently -933.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

