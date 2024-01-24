Briaud Financial Planning Inc Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 48,005,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,853,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $206.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.22, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.