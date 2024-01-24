Briaud Financial Planning Inc Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LOW traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.55. 3,511,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,310. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.29 and a 200 day moving average of $214.11.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.