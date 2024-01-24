Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 21,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.