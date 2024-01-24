Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Target Price at $31.50

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

