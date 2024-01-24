Brokerages Set Informa plc (LON:INF) PT at GBX 815.83

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 815.83 ($10.37).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.80) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 740 ($9.40) to GBX 780 ($9.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 885 ($11.25) to GBX 890 ($11.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other Informa news, insider Patrick Martell sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 769 ($9.77), for a total transaction of £615,200 ($781,702.67). Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 758.60 ($9.64) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 761.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 741.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,012.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 652.40 ($8.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 798.40 ($10.14).

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

