Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $35.90

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.90.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

