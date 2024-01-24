Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $35.90

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPGGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.90.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

