Brokers Set Expectations for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a report released on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $156.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $157.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

