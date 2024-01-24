Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up about 7.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.20% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $72,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $29,221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $329,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,008 shares in the company, valued at $53,056,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $329,226.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,713,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,278 shares of company stock worth $10,784,922 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.81. 1,052,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,297. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

