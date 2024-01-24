Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $31.53 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 616,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises about 3.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $31,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

