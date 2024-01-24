Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Graham comprises approximately 1.5% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Graham worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Graham by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 155.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Graham by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Graham by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Graham

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $364,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHC traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $732.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $666.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.72. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $545.00 and a 1-year high of $736.20.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%.

Graham Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 19.98%.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

