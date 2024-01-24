Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BN

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $483,001,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,340.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently -933.02%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.