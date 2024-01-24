Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.93.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $483,001,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brookfield Stock Performance
NYSE BN opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,340.55 and a beta of 1.50.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently -933.02%.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
