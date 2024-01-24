Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.