Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

BRO stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

