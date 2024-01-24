Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 490.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 774,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.6 %

BLDR traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.97. The stock had a trading volume of 958,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.63 and a 1-year high of $178.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.73.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

