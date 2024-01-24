Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Issues Earnings Results

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 19.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

In other news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $799,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 19.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 63.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 631.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 26.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFST shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Stephens increased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Business First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

