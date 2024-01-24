C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 42,904 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,822,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 42,904 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 8.9% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Visa were worth $649,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $271.28 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $272.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $497.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.29.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
