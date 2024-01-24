Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 29,703 shares.The stock last traded at $67.78 and had previously closed at $68.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $79.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CATC

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.