Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.85.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CNI traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,439. The company has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $127.43.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $137,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.