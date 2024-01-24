Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.880-5.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Canadian National Railway also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.01 EPS.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.29. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $127.14.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.