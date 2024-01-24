Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Downgraded by Veritas Investment Research

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$168.00 price objective on the stock. Veritas Investment Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$175.44.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE:CNR traded down C$2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$167.07. 714,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,636. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$162.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$155.67. The stock has a market cap of C$108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.