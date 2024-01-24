Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$185.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$175.44.

Shares of TSE CNR traded down C$2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$167.07. 714,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,636. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$170.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$162.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$155.67.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

