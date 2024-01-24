Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. 767,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,999 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

