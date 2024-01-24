Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Down 28.6%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 28.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 167,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 70,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

