Capco Asset Management LLC Buys 522 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 14.7% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $56,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Trading Up 4.7 %

Progressive stock traded up $7.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,316. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.26. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.