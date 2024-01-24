Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Capital Bancorp has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

CBNK stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 22.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Report on CBNK

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.