Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Gap Up to $28.60

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $30.28. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 8,423 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CCBG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Capital City Bank Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $510.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,849 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,300,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

