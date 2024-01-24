Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 1,151 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.81. 38,215,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,145,416. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

