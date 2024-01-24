Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.4% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gainplan LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,855,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,683,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.