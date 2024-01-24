Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 330,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000. ProShares UltraShort QQQ accounts for approximately 3.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.99% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QID. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 217.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter worth $330,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter worth about $156,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 15,897,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,614,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.